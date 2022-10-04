Tootsie's celebrating 62 years Tuesday with big birthday bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A big birthday is being celebrated on Broadway Tuesday night. Tootsie’s World Famous Orchid Longue is turning 62 and the iconic venue is hosting a bash for everyone.

Live music will start at noon with the big show beginning at 5 p.m. The Birthday Bash is a free show so no tickets are required!

The lineup includes some birthday bash vets like Colt Ford and Jamey Johnson, as well as new faces like Drew Green and Parmalee. Similar to years in the past, the crowd can expect a surprise guest or two.

Tootsie’s is a must-see Music City destination for tourists and is frequented by locals. It has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. So, it should come as no surprise the staff wants to make the iconic honky-tonks 62nd birthday bash an iconic one.

They’re hoping to pack Broadway for a night full of fun and excitement.

In its early years, a painter mistakenly painted the exterior orchid purple, which never changed and has since become Tootsie’s signature color.