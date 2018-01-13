MARYVILLE, Tenn. - One of the TBI's "Top 10 Most Wanted" was arrested Saturday morning in East Tennessee.

Ronnie Wilson, 31, was added to the "Top 10 Most Wanted" list Friday for Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer. On Thursday, police said a Knoxville officer attempted to pull over the car Wilson was driving. He allegedly stopped the car, got out and started shooting at the officer, striking him at least once.

No update on the officer's condition was released.

TBI officials said they received a tip that Wilson was at a vacant home on Calderwood Highway in Maryville. After arriving, they made contact with Wilson who then attempted to flee the scene. He didn't get far and was immediately taken into custody.

They did not disclose if Wilson was alone at the time of the arrest or if he was injured.

Officials say Wilson was a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations gang and had a history of violence.

Deputies with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Knoxville Police Department, and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force assisted in the arrest.

Additional charges were pending.