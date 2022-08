SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Top Gun Night Run in Smyrna is on its way!

The 6K, hosted by Capt. Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial takes place on Friday, September 16 in Lee Victory Recreation Park.

The 3.7 mile run kicks off at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the run, spectators and runners alike will be able to enjoy live music and food trucks in the park!

You can find more information on the race website.