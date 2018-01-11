Top Prosecutor Appointed Judge, Now Off Bobo Case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The lead prosecutor in the Holly Bobo case is no longer involved after Governor Bill Haslam appointed her as a criminal court judge in West Tennessee.

This is a significant development as the Bobo case is far from closed with one, maybe two more trials to go.

Nichols led the successful prosecution of Zach Adams in the Bobo murder last year. His brother, Dylan, is set for trial in May, and possibly the other defendant, Jason Autry.

It's not clear who will replace Nichols.

There's a January 22 deadline to reach a plea deal with Dylan Adams.