Top state Republicans urge Tennesseans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Republican leaders in the Tennessee Senate have signed a letter urging state residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Although we have made progress, COVID-19 is not over,” the letter reads. “There has been a recent spike in the number of cases, which includes the virus’s more contagious delta variant. A strong majority of these cases are among those who are not vaccinated. And virtually all of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated.”

The letter was signed by every member of the Republican Caucus team:



Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Oak Ridge)

Richard Briggs (Knoxville)

Jack Johnson (Brentwood)

Todd Gardenhire (Chattanooga)

Ken Yager (Kingston)

Ed Jackson (Jackson)

Ferrell Haile (Gallatin)

Jon Lundberg (Bristol)

Becky Massey (Knoxville)

Page Walley (Bolivar)

Bill Powers (Clarksville)

Dawn White (Murfreesboro)

Shane Reeves (Murfreesboro)

Bo Watson (Hixson)

Paul Rose (Covington)

Art Swann (Alcoa)

Tennessee has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States, with only 43.9% of the population having received at least one dose and 38.9% of people fully vaccinated. Nationwide, 56.9% of Americans have received at least one dose and 49.2% are fully vaccinated. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee is among the bottom 10 states for doses administered per 100,000 residents.

After weeks of declining new cases, the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee has started to increase once again. The state reported a more than 100% increase in daily new cases from the previous week. More than 12,710 Tennesseans have died from COVID-19 so far.

Among the Tennessee Senate Republicans, 11 did not sign the letter:



John Stevens (Huntingdon)

Steve Southerland (Morristown)

Kerry Roberts (Springfield)

Mark Pody ( Lebanon)

Frank Niceley (Strawberry Plains)

Brian Kelsey (Germantown)

Joey Hensley (Hohenwald)

Rusty Crowe (Johnson City)

Janice Bowling (Tullahoma)

Mike Bell (Riceville)

Paul Bailey (Sparta)

Read the full letter below: