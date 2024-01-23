Torn American flag from December tornadoes up for auction to benefit area impacted by the storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A symbol of strength and perseverance is now on the auction block in Madison. An American flag that flew during the December 9th Tornadoes is up for sale and the proceeds will go to the area impacted by the damage.

It’s called the Baldini Auction. Organizers with the auction says the flag shows you how the community is still pushing forward after those storms: torn in half, but still standing. The 30' x 50' flag was still flying the day after the EF2 tornado devastated the area.

The tornado relief auction is open now and all bidding take place online. The auction will end on January 25th. The flag will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price with 100% of proceeds to benefit the community of Madison through the United Way of Nashville.

You’re asked to direct any inquiries to Patti Baldini with Baldini Auction Company at 615-490-6849 or Bob McCracken with Hayes Automotive Group at 615-972-1636.