Tornado confirmed to have moved through portions of Spring Hill on June 6th

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado moved through portions of Spring Hill on the evening of June 6th.

The tornado started just west of Ray Williams drive before crossing Saturn Parkway, moving east along Jim Warren Road.

It crossed I-65 and then ended along Jim Warren Road.

Damage consisted up trees uprooted and a few instances of structural damages.

