Watch Now
News

Actions

Tornado confirmed to have moved through portions of Spring Hill on June 6th

Lightning over field
Storyblocks
Thunderbolt over cereal field at summer time storm
Lightning over field
Posted

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado moved through portions of Spring Hill on the evening of June 6th.

The tornado started just west of Ray Williams drive before crossing Saturn Parkway, moving east along Jim Warren Road.

It crossed I-65 and then ended along Jim Warren Road.

Damage consisted up trees uprooted and a few instances of structural damages.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

On 150-year anniversary, YMCA of Middle Tennessee looks at its past and future

Happy Birthday to the YMCA of Middle TN. They just celebrated their 150th anniversary! A lot has changed with the Y over the years. I have personally seen some of that firsthand when I was a long-time board member at the Northwest Family Y and part of their Black Achievers Program. Forrest Sanders has a look back.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking