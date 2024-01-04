Tornado leaves destruction, job losses, and Hendersonville in need

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The tornado that struck Hendersonville on Dec. 9 not only wreaked havoc on homes, businesses, and livelihoods. The city's Chamber of Commerce reveals that over 300 people are now unemployed in the aftermath of the destructive tornado.

Among the many casualties, Jolly Ollie's Pizza and Pub, a local establishment in Hendersonville, faced severe damages.

Dilya and Michael Knight, the co-owners, said when they saw the business after the storm they couldn't believe their eyes.

“The roof did the most damage because when it flew off. It destroyed everything in its path and pulled off the gas lines and water lines and all that stuff as well,” said Dilya Knight.

The city officials report that a total of 137 businesses and 141 residences suffered damage, ranging from minimal to destruction. Some businesses have managed to partially reopen by boarding up windows or resorting to online-only sales.

The Chamber of Commerce is now grappling with the challenge of helping more than 300 displaced workers find new employment opportunities.

“Now, it makes me sad and worried because we have 300 people fighting for jobs,” Dilya Knight said.

Jolly Ollie's alone, with its 17 employees, is facing the harsh reality of unemployment. The restaurant, which has been a pillar of the community for over a decade, is now seeking support from the very community it once served.

“This is probably the biggest disadvantage for us is who we are that we just don't have anything to offer now,” Knight expressed.

Jolly Ollie's has endured challenges in the past, including a fire and the ongoing pandemic. Despite the hardships, the owners remain hopeful that the restaurant will soon be restored to its former glory, providing employment for its staff and welcoming customers again.

“We are rebuilding, and we are coming back. We've been on this road for years, and no matter how long it takes, we will be coming back,” Knight said.

In the face of this crisis, the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce is actively collaborating with FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA) to secure grants and loans.