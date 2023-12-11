Tornadoes hit and damage several churches

MADISON, Tenn. — Insurance agents might tell you tornado damage qualifies as an Act of God.

That's an act of nature that couldn't have been predicted, prevented, and for which no human is to blame.

So many structures were damaged or destroyed in the storms, and Act of God or not, churches were no exception.

The tornado that made it's way through Madison did not discriminate damaging any building it hit, and that included churches like Community Baptist.

Rubble and twisted metal is all that remains of Community Baptist Church on Dickerson Pike. The tornadic destruction was total.

"It's kind of hard to describe. Real hard. Terrifying? Very," Shirley said.

Shirley was among those inside the church when the tornado hit Saturday night.

Shaking and emotional, she agreed to talk, but not directly on camera.

"This my first time being back to come over and look," she said.

Thirteen members of the church, including Shirley, were trapped and had to be rescued when the roof collapsed.

"We had a few people hurt, but thank God no one died," Shirley said.

That very same tornado swept past Dickerson Pike and slammed into St. Luke's Cumberland Presbyterian just a few blocks way.

"The thing about the Lord, he's made people miserable before."

But church member Richard Trent says you persevere and rebuild.

"Yeah, people have miserable lives sometimes, but it's the faith God gives you that's important," Trent said.

Tornadoes also did damage to Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville.

And further north, a twister hit Bethany Church of Christ in Logan County, Kentucky.

At Community Baptist, Shirley will tell you living through something like that shakes you to your core.

"You alright ... you okay?" we asked her.

She whispers her faith and love from others will carry her through.

"Alright ... well, Shirley, nice to meet you. You be strong, okay."

Already, several churches are reaching out to Community Baptist and others damaged in the storm, offering their facilities for Sunday services.