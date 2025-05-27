Tough love: how best to talk with your teen about staying safe on the road this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With summer upon us, it can mean new found freedom for teenagers, especially if they have their driver's license.

Memories will be made, and we want to make sure they are good ones. The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers.

In fact, nearly half of teen driver related deaths happen within this time span.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp talked with Megan Cooper with AAA about how you can make sure your teen is ready to hit the road all while staying safe behind the wheel sooner rather than later.

"So for parents, start now. Don't let them take the keys and drive without having those safe driving conversations. And for parents, I know it's hard to hear this, we also need to work on our own driving habits as well because they've been watching us for years."

Here are some facts you may want to share with your teen driver:

Distraction plays a role in nearly 60% of crashes. And while cell phones and other tech are a big part of that, other teens in the car are the number one distraction for young drivers.

Speeding is a factor in almost 30% of fatal crashes among teenagers. And buckling up significantly reduces your risk of serious injury or death while driving.

For more resources and tips on how to talk with your teen, click here.

