Tougher penalties and more law enforcement action could be required in two anti-immigration bills in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Advocacy groups are speaking out against two bills they say are unfair to our immigrant neighbors. They say more should be done to protect the communities, but lawmakers feel differently.

Lawmakers like Senator Brent Taylor say immigration is hurting the country and states like Tennessee. He and Senator Bryan Richey sponsored legislation to address what they say is a problem.

Richey's bill would make it a Class A misdemeanor for anyone who transports someone into the state they know or should have known has illegally entered the country. Under the present law this is only punishable by a fine of $1,000 for each person illegally transported.

This bill would increase that fine to $5 thousand dollars. That bill is still being heard in committees in both chambers.

Taylor's bill would make it a requirement for law enforcement to report someone's immigration status to the Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers are strong on their stance for change.

"Immigration is the largest issue facing our country today. What we have seen is that every state, and every community has become a border state and a border community," said Senator Taylor.

Activist groups say the two bills would make Tennesseans unsafe. They also worry that the change would burden law enforcement.

"Tennessean families of all walks of life, regardless of where they were born, count on our legislators to implement policies that impact our day-to-day life and keep people safe. However, this legislation would work to do the opposite and make our communities less safe by adding additional burdens to local law enforcement and exacerbating existing tensions between law enforcement and immigrant communities," said Judith Clerjuene with the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.

Taylor's bill has passed both the House and Senate and is now headed to the Governor's Desk for his signature.