Tours return at Tennessee Residence this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Christmas tours of the Tennessee Residence are returning this holiday season.

This year's theme will be "A Storybook Christmas," bringing the classic Christmas stories to life throughout the historic house.

"Bill and I are excited to once again open the home for guests to experience Christmas at the Tennessee Residence," said Tennessee first lady Maria Lee. "We hope all who walk through the doors will be filled with the joy and hope this season brings."

Tours will be available from December 10 through 12 and December 16 through 19. The tours are self-guided and free, but require a reservation.

Guests are also invited to donate to nonprofit organizations across Tennessee.

For more information on reservations and donations, click here.