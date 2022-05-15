Town of Smyrna works to eliminate bad smell in area

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a statement Thursday, the Town of Smyrna announced that it was experiencing issues with its Waste Water Treatment Plant, leading to an offensive smell in the area. Specialists are actively working to remedy the problem.

According to Town Manager Brian D. Hercules, “Our Waste Water Treatment Plant has received excessive amounts of acetone. The acetone creates ammonia which deteriorates the biological process of waste water treatment.”

When the waste water treatment process is out of balance, the nuisance will cause bad odors.

Smyrna is working to reseed the organisms involved in the biological process of treating the town's waste water to return it to a more odorless balance.

The process may take several weeks before it achieves the ideal balance at the plant.