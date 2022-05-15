Watch
News

Actions

Town of Smyrna works to eliminate bad smell in area

trash.jpeg
Levi Ismail / WTVF
Trash in Smyrna
trash.jpeg
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 17:39:28-04

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a statement Thursday, the Town of Smyrna announced that it was experiencing issues with its Waste Water Treatment Plant, leading to an offensive smell in the area. Specialists are actively working to remedy the problem.

According to Town Manager Brian D. Hercules, “Our Waste Water Treatment Plant has received excessive amounts of acetone. The acetone creates ammonia which deteriorates the biological process of waste water treatment.”

When the waste water treatment process is out of balance, the nuisance will cause bad odors.

Smyrna is working to reseed the organisms involved in the biological process of treating the town's waste water to return it to a more odorless balance.

The process may take several weeks before it achieves the ideal balance at the plant.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap