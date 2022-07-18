TPAC announces digital lottery for Hamilton tickets

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announced that its first digital lottery for Hamilton tickets is currently available until Thursday. Winners of the weekly drawings will score seats for just $10.

Each week, subsequent digital lotteries will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and close the following Thursday at 12 p.m. Drawings are pulled for upcoming weeks, not for the same week as the picks.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets, but there may be only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

To enter, patrons must use the official app for Hamilton, available on all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Patrons must also be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday via email and mobile push notifications. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their tickets.

If won, tickets may be picked up at Will Call two hours prior to the performance.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter, payment is only required if chosen.

Hamilton is the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Its opening night at TPAC is July 26 in Jackson Hall.

Regular tickets are currently on sale. Patrons are encouraged to check TPAC's website for late-release seats which may become available at short notice if desired nights are already sold out.