TPAC announces fall return; lineup includes ‘The Lion King,’ 7 Nashville premieres

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announced its lineup for the 2021-2022 season, and it includes a long-awaited return of ‘The Lion King” and seven Nashville premieres.
Season ticket packages went on sale Monday morning. TPAC will welcome audiences back this fall after the pandemic forced shows to be canceled, rescheduled or postponed.
The nonprofit organization says it will have new reopening guidelines that were created in consultation with TriStar Health.
HERE’S THE FULL LINEUP:
- “The Lion King” - January 6-23, 2022
- “The Band’s Visit” - October 19-24, 2021
- “Come From Away” - April 19-24, 2022
- “Mean Girls” - February 8 - 13, 2022
- “The Prom” - February 22-27, 2022
- “Oklahoma!” - May 3-8, 2022
- “What The Constitution Means To Me” - March 29-April 3, 2022
- “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” - March 22-27, 2022
- “Dear Evan Hansen” - March 2-6, 2022
- “May We All” - June 7-July 17, 2022
Here is your 2021-22 Broadway Season! We are so excited to continue to bring the best of Broadway to Middle Tennessee! Season tickets are available now at https://t.co/5R01WRKW0k pic.twitter.com/K4SAyvnNw3— TPAC (@tpac) May 3, 2021
HEALTH GUIDELINES WILL BE IN PLACE
TPAC says guests can expect the following health protocols:
- You will be required to wear a mask at all times
- Updated air filtration systems to improve ventilation in public spaces
- Enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols before and after performances
- Touchless hand sanitizer stations available throughout the building
- When feasible, a touchless environment for restrooms, concessions, and box office