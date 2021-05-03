Watch
News

Actions

TPAC announces fall return; lineup includes ‘The Lion King,’ 7 Nashville premieres

items.[0].image.alt
TPAC
The Tennessee Performing Arts Center announces 2021-2022 lineup.
TPAC20212022.png
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:35:50-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announced its lineup for the 2021-2022 season, and it includes a long-awaited return of ‘The Lion King” and seven Nashville premieres.

Season ticket packages went on sale Monday morning. TPAC will welcome audiences back this fall after the pandemic forced shows to be canceled, rescheduled or postponed.

The nonprofit organization says it will have new reopening guidelines that were created in consultation with TriStar Health.

HERE’S THE FULL LINEUP:

HEALTH GUIDELINES WILL BE IN PLACE

TPAC says guests can expect the following health protocols:

  • You will be required to wear a mask at all times
  • Updated air filtration systems to improve ventilation in public spaces
  • Enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols before and after performances
  • Touchless hand sanitizer stations available throughout the building
  • When feasible, a touchless environment for restrooms, concessions, and box office

For additional information, visit TPAC's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast