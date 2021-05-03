TPAC announces fall return; lineup includes ‘The Lion King,’ 7 Nashville premieres

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) announced its lineup for the 2021-2022 season, and it includes a long-awaited return of ‘The Lion King” and seven Nashville premieres.

Season ticket packages went on sale Monday morning. TPAC will welcome audiences back this fall after the pandemic forced shows to be canceled, rescheduled or postponed.

The nonprofit organization says it will have new reopening guidelines that were created in consultation with TriStar Health.

HERE’S THE FULL LINEUP:

Here is your 2021-22 Broadway Season! We are so excited to continue to bring the best of Broadway to Middle Tennessee! Season tickets are available now at https://t.co/5R01WRKW0k pic.twitter.com/K4SAyvnNw3 — TPAC (@tpac) May 3, 2021

HEALTH GUIDELINES WILL BE IN PLACE

TPAC says guests can expect the following health protocols:

You will be required to wear a mask at all times

Updated air filtration systems to improve ventilation in public spaces

Enhanced hygiene and cleaning protocols before and after performances

Touchless hand sanitizer stations available throughout the building

When feasible, a touchless environment for restrooms, concessions, and box office

For additional information, visit TPAC's website.