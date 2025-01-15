TPAC confirms it is looking for new site out of the East Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Performing Arts Center is now on the move to look for a new home out of the proposed East Bank site on the edges of the Cumberland River.

TPAC confirmed to NewsChannel 5 on Wednesday that the original understanding to relocate to the East Bank is unraveling, causing TPAC to look elsewhere. This comes as the state wants to either sell or re-purpose the James K. Polk office building that houses the three stages at TPAC. The East Bank is the mega-project anchoring around the new Nissan Stadium for the Tennessee Titans.

As approved, it will provide affordable housing, a transit center, office space and hotels.

Originally as outlined, the new TPAC site would be where the current Nissan Stadium Lot R is located. According to Metro's vision for the new neighborhood, a mix of apartments, retail and hotels would fill the rest of the space along with the new Titans stadium. Last February, Metro Council approved the memorandum of understanding between TPAC and Metro Nashville.

"TPAC has presented proposals that fully comply with it, including constructing a pedestrian bridge and funding TPAC’s proportional share of a bike ramp, neither of which are part of the new performing arts center facility," a spokesperson for TPAC wrote in an email. We have done all we can to be responsive to Metro, and at this point, due to the delays and resulting costs of more than $14 million, we are compelled to consider alternate sites.”

TPAC added they didn't expect to be in "limbo" 15 months after Mayor Freddie O'Connell took office.

Previously, the state and TPAC were committing $600 million to the East Bank, according to TPAC and previous reporting from NewsChannel 5.

TPAC and the developer were originally going to extend and redesign the landing of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge to include a pedestrian and bicycle path to the East Bank.

What the mayor's office has to stay

“Negotiations are ongoing with TPAC for a new home on Metro-owned land on the East Bank," spokesperson Alex Apple said. "Metro Council approved an MOU between TPAC and the city last year. Since then at TPAC's request, we have continued negotiations around infrastructure costs that they committed to paying for when they signed the memorandum of understanding. TPAC has long-sought a lot on the East Bank that is the most expensive to develop because of its proximity to the pedestrian bridge. Metro believed TPAC was prepared to contribute money both to the pedestrian bridge and an exit ramp off the bridge. In order to advance discussions and offer more options, Metro has — in the months since — offered other lots and continued to negotiate on the original lot. Our hope is that we can strike an agreement that works for Metro taxpayers and provides a long-term home for the performing arts center.”

