TPAC, Mayor O’Connell reach deal for new arts center on East Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O’Connell and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) have finalized an agreement that clears the way for a new performing arts center on Nashville’s rapidly developing East Bank.

The deal allows TPAC to relocate to Metro-owned land along the Cumberland River while sharing infrastructure costs with Metro. The agreement also grants Metro access to use the future facility 30 days each year for educational programming and public needs.

“We are excited about partnering with TPAC and the state to develop a new home for this significant cultural institution on Nashville’s East Bank,” O’Connell said, adding that the project advances a key piece of East Bank redevelopment.

TPAC President and CEO Jennifer Turner said the new center will elevate programming and expand opportunities for students statewide, while continuing to provide a home for Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera, and Nashville Repertory Theatre.

The project is supported by a $500 million state grant, contingent on TPAC raising matching private-sector funding and Metro’s participation in site and infrastructure planning.

