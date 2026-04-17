Tracking power outages as storms move through Middle Tenn.

Storms moving through Middle Tennessee are causing power outages Thursday evening, with Nashville Electric Service and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation reporting significant impacts across their service areas.

According to the NES outage map, there are 2,371 active outage events affecting 45,966 customers as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the CEMC outage map, there are 12,988 members without power as of 8:20 p.m.

CEMC also says it is experiencing issues with its toll-free office number. Members can still report outages by calling the utility’s local number at (931) 645-2481.

Restoration times are not immediately available.