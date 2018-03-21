Tracks Lead To Suspects Behind Church Burglaries
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. - A couple was booked into jail for a string of church burglaries in Shelbyville after their own tracks led to their arrests.
Officials with the Shelbyville Police Department arrested Colby and Tammie Donaldson on Tuesday for burglary and theft of property.
Officers responded to a burglary at Victory Celebration Revival Church on Colloredo Boulevard, and they noticed footprints and tracks from what appeared to be a small dolly or cart leading from the rear of the church.
A Facebook post from the police department said the tracks were followed to a house on Woodbury Street.
Investigators contacted the Donaldsons but were reportedly denied to enter the home.
After obtaining a search a warrant, police found thousands of dollars worth of property belonging to Victory Celebration Revival Church and other churches.
The two have been accused of breaking into and stealing several expensive items from Victory Celebration Revival Church, First Church of the Nazarene, Sevier Street Baptist Church, and Scott United Methodist Church.
Pastor Carl Hall of Victory Celebration Revival Church said surveillance video captured the couple after ransacking the church and stealing instruments, a safe, and a bottle of Pepsi.
He's relieved to get back the belongings, but has now been working to repair the damage.
If you would like to donate, contact the church at 931-680-0302.
The Donaldsons were being held on a $170,000 bond and could be investigated for other offenses.