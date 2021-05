SILVER POINT, Tenn. (WTVF) — Northbound lanes of SR 56 were closed in Putnam County due to a crash.

The single-vehicle crash involving a commercial tractor-trailer truck happened Monday afternoon at mile marker 273.

A photo from the scene shows the truck left the eastbound lanes of I-40 and crashed into the State Route 56 overpass.

No details have been released. This is a developing story we will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.