Tractor Trailer Overturns, Delays Traffic In Murfreesboro

6:17 AM, Feb 12, 2018
49 mins ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A tractor trailer has overturned in Murfreesboro, causing a delay for morning commuters.

Murfreesboro Police Tweeted about the wreck shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.

Thompson Lane has been shut down at Regency Park Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

