Tractor Trailer Overturns, Delays Traffic In Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A tractor trailer has overturned in Murfreesboro, causing a delay for morning commuters.
Murfreesboro Police Tweeted about the wreck shortly before 6 a.m. Monday.
Traffic alert— Thompson Lane is closed at Regency Park Drive due to an overturned semi. Updates will be posted here when roadway is open.
Thompson Lane has been shut down at Regency Park Drive.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.