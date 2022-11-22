Tracy Lawrence's annual turkey fry set to feed more than 9,000 people

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tracy Lawrence's annual Turkey Fry is kicking off at 8 a.m. Tuesday from the Fairgrounds. This year it's set to feed 9,600 people, a record-breaking number.

In total that'll amount to 1,200 turkeys given out, which is more than double usual. All of the meals will be going towards feeding people at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The turkey fry has been going on for 17 years and usually happens in the organization's parking lot, but this year Lawrence and his crew made the switch to the Fairgrounds to be able to make the record-breaking numbers possible.

Lawrence said helping feed thousands of people in need is crucial at a time like this when grocery bills are skyrocketing.

Just in the past six years, the event has provided 64,000 meals for people in the mid-state.

"The need is just as great from county to county as anything else and we realize that in the economy and things the way that we are now, that the need is a lot more than it's been in the last several years," Lawrence said.

To make an even bigger impact, a big benefit concert is happening Tuesday night at Wildhorse Saloon featuring Travis Denning, Gary Allan and Alexandra Kay. Tickets are still available here.