Tracy Lawrence's Mission: Possible Turkey Fry in need of turkeys after refrigeration issue

The Tracy Lawrence's Mission: Possible Turkey Fry needs your help to make sure there's enough turkeys to go around.

Organizers say one of the refrigerated trucks that store the turkeys went out, leaving the group scrambling to accommodate.

If anyone is able to drop off a thawed or frozen turkey to the Nashville Fairgrounds, please do so.

This is an event that helps feed more than 30,000 families in the Middle Tennessee area. Every meal matters and we're talking about 650 turkeys that are now lost.

If you are able to help, head to Lot 1 of the Nashville Fairgrounds.

