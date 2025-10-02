TradeHome Shoes donates socks and shoes to Nashville's Bridge Ministry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local shoe store chain is stepping up to help families in Middle Tennessee by donating essential items to those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Tradehome Shoes collected donations from customers and delivered them to The Bridge Ministry of Nashville, providing socks and shoes to people who need them most.

The donations consist of shoes and socks gathered through a customer donation program at Tradehome Shoes. The items are being distributed through The Bridge Ministry, which serves people experiencing homelessness and children facing food insecurity in the Nashville area.

Socks and shoes are among the most needed items for people experiencing homelessness, making this donation particularly valuable for the community organization.

The Bridge Ministry will distribute the donated items to people they serve through their programs. This donation drive represents an ongoing effort by Tradehome Shoes to support the local community.

The Bridge Ministry will distribute the donated items to people they serve through their programs. This donation drive represents an ongoing effort by Tradehome Shoes to support the local community.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.