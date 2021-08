FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trader Joe's is preparing to open its first Williamson County location this month.

The grocer will open a location in Franklin at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard on Friday, August 27.

Shortly before the store opens at 8 a.m., there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the new store.

This will mark the sixth Trader Joe's location in Tennessee.

The Franklin location will have regular daily operating hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.