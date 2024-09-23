Traffic changes are in place along Church Street and will be for the next four weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic changes are in place along Church Street this morning a crews work on infrastructure construction relating to the Second Avenue Rebuild.

Church Street will be closed to through traffic and on-street parking from First Ave to Third Avenue for the next four weeks.

Parking lots, alleys and businesses will remain open, as will sidewalks and crosswalks to allow for pedestrian access.

The closure began at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 23.

