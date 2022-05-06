Watch
Traffic delays expected for Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Tennessee State University

Julio Cortez/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commission ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, May 28, 2021. Harris is the first woman to give the graduation speech at the Naval Academy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 5:49 AM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 06:49:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vice President Kamala Harris will be making her way to Music City on Friday for a two-day visit. She's set to speak at Tennessee State University's commencement on Saturday, May 7.

Metro police are warning people to be aware of possible traffic delays during Harris' visit so they can be prepared. Some of those delays will happen Friday night around 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. between the Nashville International Airport and downtown.

Harris will then make her way to TSU Saturday morning to deliver the keynote address at 9 a.m. TSU's commencement is a ticketed event and tickets are sold out. However, the school says it'll livestream her speech.

"Commencement marks a major milestone in our students’ lives, but to have the Vice President of the United States as your guest speaker makes this moment even more special for our students and their families," said TSU President Glenda Glover.

Harris' visit comes after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, but as of Monday she tested negative so will continue on with the plans. TSU announced protocols were already underway for the event to keep everyone safe.

“The university had already begun planning health and safety protocols for both our graduate and undergraduate commencements because of the large crowds expected for these events,” says Dr. Curtis Johnson, chief of staff and executive director of Emergency Management at TSU.

Specific motorcade routes are not being released for security reasons.

