Tragedy strikes Tullahoma City Schools as community mourns loss of teen

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just over a month into the school year, Tullahoma City Schools faced the heartbreaking loss of Brodie Minor, 16, who died in a tragic accident while riding his gas-powered minibike.

Brodie, remembered as a vibrant and spirited young man, had a profound impact on those around him.

His father, Richie Minor, described him as more than a wrestler, a son, a brother and a friend. He said he was a beautiful soul full of life and personality.

Brodie’s mother, Amanda Minor, shared her deep grief.

“If he was your friend, he was your friend. And if you were family, you were family," Amanda said.

The family believed Brodie left a part of himself with everyone he met, and they will forever remember his infectious smile and laughter.

The tragedy unfolded on Sept. 7, when Amanda received a phone call that changed her life forever.

Brodie failed to stop at a stop sign while riding his minibike and was struck head-on by a vehicle, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

As the family seeks clarity about the events of that evening, Amanda finds some peace in knowing her son did not suffer.

In the wake of the accident, she urges drivers to exercise caution, especially in neighborhoods.

“Drivers need to be alert to the speed limit, ensure their lights are on, and just pay attention as they normally would,” Amanda said.

Brodie’s legacy endures as classmates and community members express their grief through heartfelt messages left in his memory.

Students turned the rock in front the school as a memorial for Brodie.

In response to the tragedy, the city has installed additional signage on the street where the accident occurred, a measure the family believes should have been implemented long ago.

They hope such precautions might prevent future tragedies and save lives.

As the Tullahoma community mourns, fresh flowers continue to be placed at the crash site, a strong reminder of Brodie's spirit and the deep void his passing has left.

