'Tragic': Downtown Hopkinsville sees historic flooding

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — City and county leaders said Friday afternoon that residents in Hopkinsville should take precautions if water poses a threat to their home.

They've already rescued dozens from the high waters, and they think that number will rise with more rain on the way.

There is a shelter open at the St. John's United Methodist Church on South Virgina Street.

Driving around downtown Hopkinsville is also dangerous. Many flooded and barricaded roads now create a maze downtown. They ask that you stay away from barricades and warn anyone trying to drive through floodwaters to find another, safer route.

I spoke with one business owner downtown who's continuing the flood fight on his own. Framed on their walls are some of the happiest moments of those in Hopkinsville.

“We do school portraits and family portraits, senior portraits,” said Tony Kirves, owner of the Southern Exposure Photography studio.

What's rushing in through the door are some of the saddest.

“I’m trying to hold it back as much as I can, but it’s a losing battle because we’re just shuffling water, and the water is rising. It’s making it a little tougher,” said Kirves.

The water seeping into his business is something Kirves has seen before, showing some photographs of floods that happened decades ago.

“That’s 1957, and the one next to it is 1937,” said Kirves. “You just can’t control your water. It goes everywhere.”

Hung high and dry, history reminds him this flood is already coming at a bad time.

“They were all sevens: '37, '57, '97; so, yeah, this one was two years early,” said Kirves. “There’s going to come a point I don’t know if we can do anything. It’s just gonna come in. All we can do is what we can to keep it out."

The water is going where it wants to — through the doors, slipping around sandbags and up through the basement.

“This is kind of tragic. It’s a hard time. I’ve been through this before, thinking this time I was gonna be more prepared, but with the flood, I’m just not sure you can," said Kirves. "You just can’t control your water. It goes everywhere.”

Kirves is comfortable dealing with framing and depth. “We will recover. We will come back. We’ve had to deal with it before. I just hope it doesn’t get too bad,” he said.

He’s keeping a positive perspective, no matter what the next moment will bring.

Hopkinsville leaders expect the river to crest around 6 p.m. Friday but don't believe it will help as they expect more rain tonight.

