Trailblazing boxer Christy Martin promotes Nashville event, talks upcoming biopic

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Right now, we have a visitor in Tennessee who truly made history in women's sports. Christy Martin's life story is so compelling, it's being told in a film starring one of today's most famous actresses. Christy talked to us about the Saturday night event that's brought her to our city.

"It's just like normal," Christy said, sitting in the middle of the noise of a boxing gym.

She spoke while cradling her dog, Champ.

Christy's from West Virginia, but this visit to Tennessee is still a bit of revisiting her roots.

"I started my professional career in Bristol, Tennessee," Christy said. "1989."

Christy said those early days were tough for women in boxing.

"All kinds of negativity, promoters didn't want to put females on their shows," she continued. "No one was really giving any support."

However, Christy's fights were commanding attention.

"One day in the early 90s, I get a call from Don King's office," she remembered. "'Hey. DK will see you.' The rest is truly history."

That history includes a 1996 cover of Sports Illustrated.

"The only female boxer to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated," Christy said. "No one before then, no one since then."

In her career, Christy was known as the Coal Miner's Daughter. It was the same name as one of Christy's heroes.

"When I was inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Loretta Lynn did a video congratulating me," Christy said. "No one could understand, I'm going to cry now, what that meant to a coal miner's daughter."

In 2010, then-husband Jim Martin was charged with the attempted murder of Christy. She'd been repeatedly stabbed, and she'd been shot. Jim Martin was later convicted of attempted second degree murder.

After all of that, the ring was still home.

"Just six months after I was shot and stabbed, I was in the ring," Christy said.

Today, Christy promotes events all over the country.

"My company is Christy Martin Promotions," she said.

Her next is the night of Saturday, August 2nd at the Nashville Fairgrounds. It's called Mayhem in Music City II.

Christy joined several boxers competing at the event as they trained at American Pride Boxing Academy in Clarksville.

"They're gonna rock the house!" Christy said. "It's gonna be a great night of boxing."

Christy's also giving a different opportunity to Vivienne Vazquez.

"I'm going to Clarksville High School, and I'm a junior," Vivienne said.

She's been singing the national anthem at Christy's events.

"Just being able to sing for people is my biggest dream," Vivienne continued.

A film will be released soon called Christy. It tells Christy's life story, and she's played by actress Sydney Sweeney.

"It's a bit overwhelming, but she kicks butt!" Christy said of the performance. "She did a great job, and I can't wait for other people to see this film."

Christy's story being shared in such a big way is something Vivienne's happy to see.

"I think it's amazing cause she not only overcame everything, but she's able to tell her story about it," Vivienne said.

"I made it to the top of the boxing world," Christy continued. "No other woman had ever done that before. I got up off the floor after being shot and stabbed and left for dead. People will hopefully draw nothing but strength. If she can do it, I can do it."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.