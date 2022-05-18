'Trailblazing to TSU' scholarship covers four years of tuition starting fall 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting in the fall of 2023, 100 students will receive "Trailblazing to TSU" full-ride scholarships to be educated and trained for career opportunities in four high-demand content areas.

The scholarship program will cover four years of tuition and fees for participating students, with 25 awards allocated toward the Colleges of Business, Education, Engineering and Health Sciences.

The scholarship comes from a partnership between Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) and TSU and will include college visits, mentorship, guidance and counseling support.

Mayor John Cooper and leaders of Nashville's public education institutions announced the scholarship Wednesday, including the president of TSU Dr. Glenda Glover and Dr. Adrienne Battle, the director of Metro Schools.

“As an institution of higher learning with deep roots in our community, we are elated to provide this opportunity for 100 Metro Schools graduates to be TSU Trailblazers, earning a degree and treasured life experiences that will help them to succeed in life and careers beyond our campus,” said Glover. “MNPS students are fortunate to have such a strong advocate in Dr. Battle, who has worked with me and my team to develop this initiative in a way that will maximize the benefits to the students and our respective organizations.”

Trailblazing to TSU scholarships will each be individually named after a Civil Rights leader, recognizing trails blazed for opportunity and equality rights in America.

Each student in the program will also be assigned a mentor to guide the collegiate journey and strengthen chances for success in life after college.

“Investing in our children’s future through education is among our most important responsibilities as a community, and I’m thrilled that TSU has stepped up to the plate in a big way for our Metro students,” said Cooper. “It’s a fitting tribute these 100 scholarships will be named for civil rights leaders as living testaments to their role as powerful examples for our future leaders. I’m grateful to President Glover for partnering with us on this initiative and for everything she does for Nashville, as well as to Dr. Battle for her continued leadership and service to Metro Schools.”