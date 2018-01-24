Trailer Destroyed By Fire In Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - A trailer was destroyed in a fire on Coconut Boulevard in Antioch.

The fire happened Tuesday night near Waikiki Boulevard.

When fire crews got to the scene, heavy flames were coming from inside the home.

Officials confirmed a neighbor pounded on the door before fire crews got there to make sure no one was there.

They were able to get the fire out and determined after a search no one was inside.

Authorities said the outside of the trailer next door was also damaged.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. No injuries were reported.