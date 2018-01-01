Trailer Destroyed In Fire In Cannon County

BRADYVILLE, Tenn. - A trailer in Cannon County was destroyed in a fire.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the 6200 block of Dug Hollow Road Saturday evening.

Initial reports stated there was possibly still someone inside the home.

Multiple fire departments responded, and when firefighters arrived at the scene, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Authorities made contact with a resident of the home who was away on vacation. The resident told them no one else was inside.

The trailer was a total loss. No injuries were reported.