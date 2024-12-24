Trailer stolen from Clarksville nonprofit Bella's Closet

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent theft has threatened a non-profit's mission dedicated to helping women in Middle Tennessee communities.

Bella's Closet in Clarksville provides women with a wardrobe for jobs, interviews, or anything they may need outfits for.

The nonprofit's Director Cynthia Pitts said they are now without a critical tool for their work after a trailer was stolen from their property.

"It was like somebody punched me in the stomach," said Pitts.

A dedicated volunteer at Bella's Closet pointed out the empty parking space in front of the non profit Monday morning.

"She asked the question what did you all do with the trailer did someone move the trailer," said Pitts.

Someone stole their unmistakable trailer overnight.

"It would be hard for people to not recognize it specifically with our logo on it with all of our information," said Pitts.

Bella's Closet uses the trailer to bring their clothes to events, most recently the nonprofit provided clothes to students at Austin Peay University.

"That part of our mission has been taken from us," said Pitts.

Bella's Closet relies on donations to serve Middle Tennessee women in need of a wardrobe.

"A women comes in, she makes an appointment and comes once a month and gets 12 pieces of clothing which helps build her wardrobe up and its all free," said Pitts.

Cynthia thinks of their fundraiser in February and feels disheartened.

"I would be praying for that person that has the trailer and hopefully they would bring it back," said Pitts.

No clothes were inside the trailer when it was stolen.

The Clarksville Police Department is handling the investigation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).