Train derailment leads to shelter-in-place order in Todd County

TRENTON, Ky. (WTVF) — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a train derailment Tuesday morning in Trenton.

According to CSX, just after 6 a.m. central a train derailed 31 rail cars near Trenton Tress Shop Road and Dixie Bee Line Highway in Trenton, Kentucky.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

As a precaution, Todd County issued a half-mile shelter-in-place order around the impacted site. That has since been lifted.

According to crews in the area, the concern is that a number of the cars contain molten sulfur.

This is sulfur heated to above its melting point to a hot, amber-colored liquid, making it easier to transport.

Molten sulfer is used in industries for producing sulfuric acid (for fertilizers), detergents, rubbers, and in construction.

If it catches fire, a poisonous gas known as hydrogen sulfide can be released.

Hazmat crews are being called to the scene and the road will be closed for some time.

Governor Andy Beshear has issued a statement:

Kentucky, there has been a rain derailment in Todd County, and local emergency management has issued a shelter-in-place order for the City of Trenton. Please follow local guidance and stay safe. More information will be shared as available for those in the surrounding area.

