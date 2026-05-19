Old Highway 64, Tight Bark Hollow Road reopen after derailment

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — All roadways near the scene of a train derailment in the Frankewing community of Giles County have reopened, according to a 9 p.m. update from the Giles County Office of Emergency Management.

Emergency officials said they and CSX Transportation determined there is no threat to public safety following the derailment.

Cleanup crews will remain on scene as recovery and debris removal efforts continue, officials said.

Earlier Monday night, Old Highway 64 and Tight Bark Hollow Road were closed while emergency crews assessed the derailment scene and worked to clear wreckage.

Officials initially urged the public to avoid the area so first responders could work safely and efficiently.

Details about what caused the derailment have not been released.

“We sincerely appreciate the public’s patience and understanding throughout this incident,” officials said.