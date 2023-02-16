Watch Now
Training mission involving helicopter with Tennessee National Guard crashes, leaving no survivors

Posted at 6:06 PM, Feb 15, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WTVF) — A training mission involving a helicopter with Tennessee National Guard crashed in Alabama on Wednesday afternoon, leaving no survivors, CBS News confirmed with the Pentagon.

The incident happened near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama.

There are no details as of now on how the crash happened or how many guardsmen were in the helicopter. This is an active investigation involving the Federal Aviation Agency and Alabama law enforcement.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 is on the way to the scene. Check this story for updates.

