Rookie officer shot in left foot by own gun during encounter in Aspen Dental parking lot in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One Metro Nashville police officer was shot in the left foot during a struggle after investigating a suspicious van in the parking lot of an Aspen Dental in Madison.

The gray van, reportedly there since Friday, was suspected of shoplifting at area businesses, according to others in the area.

Field training Officer Ben Williams and rookie Officer Madison Roland responded to the scene. Upon investigation, the officers found the van had three occupants.

When the IDs for the occupants of the van were run, police say one was found to have an outstanding felony violation conviction from 2021 of aggravated burglary. Because of his standing 10-year probation violation, the officers attempted to take Elberto Chavez Jr., 36, into custody.

Police report that when they informed him of the warrant, Chavez tried to get away and began running away from the van across the parking lot. He reportedly tripped on the curb as Williams caught up. After a struggle, Roland joined in to try to assist Williams.

During the continued struggle, police say Chavez "managed to handle, in some way" Roland's pistol. It shot her in her left foot — police report it was a minor graze.

Police say how Chavez got his hand on the gun is unclear at this time. It is unclear whether the gun was coming out of the holster before it was fired.

Chavez has been taken into custody with a minor injury and will be charged with probation violation as well as charges related to this incident, police say.

Roland was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Her injury was treated and she has been released.