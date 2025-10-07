LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A transformer fire on Lebanon Rd. at West End Station Dr. has one westbound lane shut down.
Only minor outages are reported at this time.
Both Lebanon Fire and Middle Tennessee Electric crews are at work.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
