Transit For Nashville Continues To Push Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Transit for Nashville has continued to push for the proposed transit plan, and dozens came out to learn more about the proposal.
It's a mass transit plan with a $9 billion price tag attached to it, and supporters have been hoping voters come out and cast their ballot in favor of the plan.
The informational meeting Friday morning was at Casa Azafran hosted by the group Transit for Nashville. One Nashville resident said he's not too concerned about funding the infrastructure because a lot of the tax increases will fall on tourists.
"There's a whole chunk of it that's not going to affect us. Hotel tax, people are still going to come and visit. Car rentals, people are still going to rent cars," said Steve Weissenburger, of Nashville.
Nashville voters have been set to head to the polls on May 1 to vote on the plan. Early voting has been scheduled to begin April 11.