Transit Now Nashville Launches Its Campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The time for transit is now, at least that's what supporters say, and Saturday morning, Transit Now Nashville kicked off its campaign.
Tuesday night, Metro Council decided to put the multi-billion dollar transit plan on the May ballot, and now voters will decide if the time for transit really is now.
"This is the most important thing that the voters of Davidson County are going to entertain for generations to come. We need transit, and you've got all these folks here to support it," said Mayor Megan Barry.
In the last May election in 2014, only six percent of Tennesseans voted, and supporters canvassed Nashville in hopes of increasing the voter turn out come this May.
The plan, which was originally announced at $5.4 billion, could cost as much as $9 billion when you factor in operating costs, interest, and inflation. It will feature a light rail and updates to the city's current bus system.
Supporters have been hoping residents see the long-term benefits of the plan.
"Nashville has missed many opportunities over many decades to get the traffic problem right. Now it's so bad, we've got to do something to fix it," said Rep. Jim Cooper.
Election day has been set for May 1, but early voting begins on April 11 through April 26.