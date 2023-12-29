TransPerfect Music City Bowl kicks off with Battle of the Bands on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On top of all the crowds in town to celebrate the new year, the 26th annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl is happening on Saturday. Auburn will take on Maryland at Nissan Stadium.

Around 45,000 football fans are expected to be at the stadium to cheer on their teams. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. with lots opening at 9 a.m.

All the hype though for the game will start on Friday during the Battle of the Bands between Auburn and Maryland, which is happening on lower broad at 6 p.m. between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

Nashville has a sweet spot for college football, recently setting record attendance for Tennessee’s home opener in September as just shy of 70,000 fans watched the home team win against Virginia.

President of the Nashville Sports Council Scott Ramsey said that attendance record is a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of college football fans here in Nashville, across Tennessee and the country.