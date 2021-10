NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets go on sale Friday for the 24th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

The traditional SEC vs. Big Ten match up is scheduled for December 30 inside Nissan Stadium.

Last year's game was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Missouri football program.

The Tigers had been selected to play Iowa.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.