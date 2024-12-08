Transporting a Christmas tree? AAA has these tips for a safe delivery!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — AAA wants to remind Tennesseans who are transporting Christmas trees to follow these tips!

“Our roadways are dangerous enough during the holiday season with increased congestion and winter weather conditions – and that’s without the possibility of flying Christmas trees,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA. “If not properly secured, trees can become dangerous projectiles that create hazardous conditions for all drivers on the roadway.”

AAA offers the following tips:



Plan Ahead – Make sure to bring strong rope or ratchet straps, an old blanket, gloves and the right vehicle.

Wrap & Cover It – Have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it.

Trunk First – Place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is large enough – place the tree inside.

Secure It – Tie down the tree at its bottom, center and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps.

Tug Test – Once tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from different angles

Nice & Easy – Drive slowly and take back roads if possible.

