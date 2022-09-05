Travelers prepare to hit the roads and skies on Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After months of delays and cancellations, travelers returned to Nashville International Airport to squeeze in one last trip for the unofficial end of summer. At BNA, an estimated 35,000 passengers are expected on Labor Day.

"So far, so good," said Monique Perez, who was returning home to Arizona after a visit to Nashville. "Crossing our fingers. We're supposed to be on time still. My other sister, her flight did get delayed but she lives in a different state— in Florida."

While many are taking to the skies this weekend, others are taking to the roads.

"Regardless of if you're flying or driving to your destination, you're going to have a lot of company," said AAA spokeswoman Megan Cooper.

In fact, more than 82% of travelers are opting to drive instead of fly this year.

In Tennessee gas prices are around $0.40 less than the national average, sitting at about $3.39 per gallon.

"Make sure that you are up to date on oil changes, any maintenance that your vehicle needs, and pay particular attention to your battery, your engine and your tires," Cooper said.

Cooper also said to remember to pack an emergency roadside kit with things like jumper cables and basic tools. "Also keep items like a basic first aid kit, some extra snacks, extra food, extra drinking water," she said.

Regardless of how you travel, the best thing you can do is be prepared. "I would say get there early, have a plan, look at your apps and just take care of each other," said Perez.

If you plan on celebrating Labor Day with an alcoholic beverage, don't forget AAA is activating its "Tow-To-Go" program to keep the roads safer. From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. you can call their toll-free number through Tuesday: 855-286-9246. AAA will dispatch a tow truck to take you and your car to a safe location within 10 miles for free, but the company is asking that it be treated as a last resort.