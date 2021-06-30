Traveling for July 4th holiday weekend? AAA says to expect record travel numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fourth of July weekend is getting close, and AAA says people are expected to travel at record numbers.

Nearly 50 million Americans are expected to take make at least one trip – that's a 40% increase from last year, and just 2.5% less than 2019. More Tennesseans in particular are expected to travel, as well.

@AAA_Travel is expecting record numbers for holiday travel.



Here’s a look at the line of passengers at @Fly_Nashville this morning. pic.twitter.com/rTZoqNwAGi — Mo Haider (@mhaider_NC5) June 30, 2021

“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”

Nearly a million planning on take a trip this weekend – that's the second most on record and a 34% jump from last year.

Now, even though airports are expected to be very busy, most people are expected to take road trips. Nearly 44 million Americans say they'll drive for the holiday weekend.

Something else to keep in mind, if you're driving, gas prices in the Volunteer state are the most expensive they've been since 2014. Right now, it's $2.88 per-gallon. While the national average is $3.12.