Treat every day like Christmas with these holiday pop-ups

Posted at 11:55 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:55:54-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tis' the season for holiday-themed bars! Whether you're looking to snuggle up with a spiked hot chocolate or tie up your skates and get out on the ice, we've got you covered.

Here's a look at our favorite pop-ups and places to go this winter!

Jingle Beat
Address: 401 Wingrove Street, Nashville, TN 37203

This family-friendly pop-up features incredible light shows, a full-size ice skating rink and four holiday-themed bars with festive cocktails and food!

Tickets start at $24 and kids under 3 get in for free.

Dates open:

  • Wednesday & Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Friday: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

World’s Best Cup of Coffee at McGavock's Coffee Bar & Provisions
Address: 130 2nd Ave N, Franklin, TN 37064

Head out to Franklin and enjoy this Buddy the Elf inspired pop-up! Inside this bar you'll be enthralled by the holiday decor and have a chance to enjoy some specialty cocktails influenced by classic Christmas movies like Elf and A Christmas Story.

The bar will run Thursdays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight through Christmas Eve.

No reservations are needed!

Snow Globe 360:
Address: Nightscape Nashville - 114 12th Ave N, Nashville, TN

Have you ever looked at a snow globe and just imagined what it would be like if you could step inside one? Well this pop-up event gives you an immersive experience of beautiful holiday scenes, delicious food and of course themed cocktails.

The experience lasts about 60 to 90 minutes and you must be 21+ with a valid ID to enter.

Hours: December 17 through 23 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $25.

Hidden Bar's Holiday Vacation:
Address: 200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219

Are you ready to have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas of all time? Head downtown to celebrate like the Griswold's! The holiday menu can be found here.

Hours (through January 7):

  • Monday | 5 pm to Midnight (Unless closed for private events)
  • Tuesday | 5 pm to Midnight
  • Wednesday | 5 pm to Midnight
  • Thursday | 5 pm to Midnight
  • Friday | 5 pm to 1 am
  • Saturday | 5 pm to 1 am
  • Sunday | 5 pm to Midnight

** Reservations are not accepted, to enter: go through the Makeready L&L entrance on Church Street, and head down the stairs to enter Hidden Bar.
North Pole at Birdsong Social:
Address: 3901 Kedron Road Spring Hill, TN 37174

This holiday season, Birdson Social is being transformed into the North Pole! This family-friendly pop-up runs Thursday through Sunday the entire month of December!

Attendees can enjoy a signature menu of "Buddy's Bites", desserts, hot chocolate and more!

Hours:

  • Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

