Tree of Hope honors those lost to 2020 Cookeville tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three years ago, a Middle Tennessee community experienced one of the most painful days in their history. Now, a symbol of hope has emerged to remember those lost.

In the shop of sculptor Brad Sells, you're, of course, going to find the floors covered in sawdust.

"It's lovely to have a clean shop," he laughed between sculpting the wood. "It just doesn't last long. Really, it is an exploration of form. I find a limb that's almost a ballerina."

Sells loves what he does, loves where he lives. Three years ago, he felt a calling to use this tools in a very different way. In March 2020, a tornado hit his community of Cookeville.

"Just to see that firsthand, the destruction, it was humbling. Scary," Sells said. "There was also a beautiful sense of community. Everybody showed up to help."

With his equipment he uses for his sculptures, Sells headed into his community to help with the cleanup. His work for his community would go far beyond that.

John W. Smith and Emily Gibson are part of Leadership Putnam, part of the Cookeville Chamber of Commerce.

"Well, I've seen the community come together and help out each other, no matter what part of the county you live in," said Smith.

"We decided we wanted to do something that would benefit our community and pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were affected in the tragedy of March 3," Gibson continued.

Sells took on the project along with sculptor, fabricator, and metal caster David Fricke.

"It took David a little more than a year to take that sculpture through the lost-wax method to convert the sculpture into bronze."

Today, the Tree of Hope stands in Cookeville's Dogwood Park.

"It was absolutely breathtaking," Smith said of the unveiling.

"It was gorgeous," added Gibson.

"The piece is titled When The Robins Come," Sells explained. "The robin is said to be, in some cultures, the connection to lost loved ones."

Sells said the birds represent every person who died in the tornado. The leaves represent the people who were injured. Toy cars and superhero figures show what you find in the debris of a tragic day.

"What it means to me is the process of grieving and hopefully healing," Sells said. "I wanted it to communicate love. What it's saying to the families we lost is, 'hey. We love you.'"