Tree takes out power line leaving thousands in Cane Ridge in the dark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cane Ridge neighbors found themselves in the dark again Wednesday. A tree came crashing down on a powerline leaving more than 4,000 people without power.

Jeremy Redmon and his family heard a crash outside their front door around noon.

When he walked outside, there was a large tree across the road — a live electrical wire still sparking above and drivers taking detours.

"There were some people driving around in the yard and under the lines, and there was some sparking. So, I just called the emergency services and asked them to come out. It also gives them the source of the power outage," said Redmon.

This tree caused thousands in the Cane Ridge community to go without power again. It's an uncomfortable and yet reoccurring issue for the south Nashville community.

"We get power outages quite often around here. Not as bad, I think. I think there's been a handful of times since I've been here. I've only been here you know, several months, six months or so. But yeah, it tends to happen," Redmon said.

It was back in December when winter storms knocked out power across the state.

Cane Ridge and Antioch had the largest outages with 20,000 total without power mostly because of equipment failure because of a fire at the substation.

Last month, Middle Tennessee had strong windstorms uprooting trees onto power lines and knocking down power poles.

NES says crews have restored power to most of the customers impacted, and 63 customers will remain out until the tree can be cleared.