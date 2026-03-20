Trevecca Nazarene University President Dr. Dan Boone announces plans to retire in 2027

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Trevecca Nazarene University President Dr. Dan Boone has announced his plans to retire in 2027.

Dr. Dan Boone became the University’s 11th president in 2005.

“Throughout my long relationship with Trevecca, I’ve believed deeply that the work of this University is part of God’s work in the world,” Boone said. “I felt a specific calling to accept the position initially, and it has been clear to me throughout my time here that I was called to help lead that work. My relationship with and commitment to Trevecca remains strong; however, in recent months, I’ve felt a deep peace that my season as president is drawing to a close. Trevecca is at an exceptionally strong moment in its nearly 125-year history, and I’m confident the next leader will continue building on that foundation. Until that time comes, my wife Denise and I remain fully committed to serving this community and helping ensure a strong and thoughtful transition.”

The executive committee of Trevecca’s Board of Trustees has retained FaithSearch Partners to help search for the University’s next president.